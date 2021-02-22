Menu Search Log in

Fauci: Masks may still be needed in 2022

Top infectious disease expert said he expects US could resume a semblance of normalcy by next fall and winter, but make may be necessary next year

By

News

February 22, 2021 - 8:53 AM

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar before receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health on Dec. 22, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Patrick Semansky/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

(TNS) — Americans may still have to wear masks in 2022, the country’s leading infectious disease expert said Sunday, though he said life could resume a semblance of normalcy by the fall or winter.

“It is possible that that’s the case,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday on CNN when asked whether mask use will still be necessary next year.

“We’re going to have a significant degree of normality beyond the terrible burden that all of us have been through over the last year,” he added.” As we get into the fall and winter — by the end of the year … we will be approaching a degree of normality.”

Related
November 2, 2020
July 31, 2020
June 24, 2020
April 1, 2020
Trending