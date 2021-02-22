Fauci: Masks may still be needed in 2022

(TNS) — Americans may still have to wear masks in 2022, the country’s leading infectious disease expert said Sunday, though he said life could resume a semblance of normalcy by the fall or winter.

“It is possible that that’s the case,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday on CNN when asked whether mask use will still be necessary next year.

“We’re going to have a significant degree of normality beyond the terrible burden that all of us have been through over the last year,” he added.” As we get into the fall and winter — by the end of the year … we will be approaching a degree of normality.”