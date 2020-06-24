Menu Search Log in

Fauci: Next few weeks critical to tamping down virus spikes

He issued a plea for people to avoid crowds and wear masks just hours before mask-shunning President Donald Trump was set to address a crowd of his young supporters in one hot spot.

June 24, 2020 - 9:09 AM

Dr. Anthony Fauci participates in a news briefing with members of the Coronavirus Task Force at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (Chris Kleponis/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The next few weeks are critical to tamping down a disturbing coronavirus surge, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress on Tuesday — issuing a plea for people to avoid crowds and wear masks just hours before mask-shunning President Donald Trump was set to address a crowd of his young supporters in one hot spot.

Fauci and other top health officials also said they have not been asked to slow down virus testing, in contrast to Trump’s claim last weekend that he had ordered fewer tests be performed because they were uncovering too many infections. Trump said earlier Tuesday that he wasn’t kidding when he made that remark.

“We will be doing more testing,” Fauci, infectious disease chief at the National Institutes of Health, pledged to a House committee conducting oversight of the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic.

