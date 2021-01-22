Menu Search Log in

Fauci unleashed

Dr. Anthony Fauci is back. He called it “liberating” Thursday to be backed by a science-friendly administration that has embraced his recommendations to battle COVID-19.

By

News

January 22, 2021 - 3:25 PM

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a House Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on July 31, 2020. (Kevin Dietsch/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

In truth, the nation’s leading infectious-diseases expert never really went away. But after enduring nearly a year of darts and undermining comments from former President Donald Trump, Fauci now speaks with the authority of the White House again.

He called it “liberating” Thursday to be backed by a science-friendly administration that has embraced his recommendations to battle COVID-19.

