Fauci unleashed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci is back.
In truth, the nation’s leading infectious-diseases expert never really went away. But after enduring nearly a year of darts and undermining comments from former President Donald Trump, Fauci now speaks with the authority of the White House again.
He called it “liberating” Thursday to be backed by a science-friendly administration that has embraced his recommendations to battle COVID-19.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.