FBI director warns of cyber threats

LAWRENCE — FBI director Christopher Wray provided a sobering analysis Thursday of the increasingly “complex and persistent and severe” cybersecurity threat posed by foreign adversaries to national security, the economy and critical infrastructure.

In a speech at the University of Kansas Cybersecurity Conference, Wray said criminals use ransomware to wreak havoc on business operations, food distributors, 911 call centers, police departments, schools and hospitals with the goal of “disrupting our democratic society.”

“They’re more pervasive, hit a wider array of victims and carry the potential for greater damage than ever before,” Wray said. “Even as I’m standing here talking to you, we’re investigating more than 100 different ransomware variants, each of them with scores and scores of victims.”