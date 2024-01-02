 | Tue, Jan 02, 2024
FDA announces baby formula recall

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recall.

January 2, 2024 - 2:29 PM

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is alerting parents, caregivers, and health care providers that Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition has voluntarily recalled certain Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder products due to possible contamination by a pathogen that can cause illness in infants.

Cronobacter sakazakii can cause a fever and poor feeding, excessive crying, or very low energy. Some babies may also have seizures.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall, and it is likely most of the product that was distributed in the U.S. has already been consumed.

