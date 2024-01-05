Federal bill aims to help production of biofuel in Midwest

A Congressional bill proposed by Midwestern representatives from both parties is aimed at spurring innovation in biofuel technology and increasing its production.

The Agriculture Biorefinery Innovation and Opportunity Act, or Ag BIO Act, would increase funding for innovation in the biofuels and bioproducts industry. Reps. Zach Nunn, R–Iowa, and Nikki Budzinski, D–Illinois, introduced the legislation in November.

The proposed bill would revise an existing grant and loan program for biobased manufacturing run by the USDA’s Rural Development office, and in the House version of the bill, increase its annual funding to $100 million a year for the next five years from its current $75 million a year.