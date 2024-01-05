 | Fri, Jan 05, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Federal bill aims to help production of biofuel in Midwest

Legislation in Congress would expand a federal grant and loan program that helps producers of biofuels and other biomanufactured products build and expand their facilities.

By

News

January 5, 2024 - 3:47 PM

Laboratory staff work in the Volatiles Room, designed for processing flammable solvents, at the Integrated Bioprocessing Research Laboratory at the University of Illinois in Urbana, Illinois. Photo by Integrated Bioprocessing Research Laboratory, University of Illinois/Harvest Public Media

A Congressional bill proposed by Midwestern representatives from both parties is aimed at spurring innovation in biofuel technology and increasing its production.

The Agriculture Biorefinery Innovation and Opportunity Act, or Ag BIO Act, would increase funding for innovation in the biofuels and bioproducts industry. Reps. Zach Nunn, R–Iowa, and Nikki Budzinski, D–Illinois, introduced the legislation in November.

The proposed bill would revise an existing grant and loan program for biobased manufacturing run by the USDA’s Rural Development office, and in the House version of the bill, increase its annual funding to $100 million a year for the next five years from its current $75 million a year.

Related
November 26, 2019
September 5, 2019
December 20, 2018
April 2, 2018
Most Popular