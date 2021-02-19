Feds ramp up emergency help for Kansas

WASHINGTON — White House officials said Thursday they have been in close touch with governors in storm-stricken states, including Kansas, to extend emergency assistance — and they stressed the role of climate change in the weather crisis that has gripped large swaths of the nation.

“The extreme weather events that we’re experiencing this week across the Central, Southern and now the Eastern United States do, yet again, demonstrate to us that climate change is real and it’s happening now, and we’re not adequately prepared for it,” said Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Homeland Security adviser, at a White House briefing.

She said that power grids are overloaded by the demands placed on them and the energy infrastructure is inadequate.