Feeling the fun at Farm City Days

Scenes from Saturday's parade and activities at Farm City Days.

October 19, 2020 - 9:49 AM

Iola High School’s marching band performs in the Farm City Days parade against the backdrop of a carnival. The annual fall festival carried on with extra precautions for the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register
Farm City Days. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register
Farm City Days Photo by Vickie Moss
Lennin and Atticus Herrera get excited watching the parade. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Allen Community College cheerleaders perform at Farm City Days. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
The Iola Boy Scouts at Farm City Days. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Chloe Foshag pets a pony at the petting zoo. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Andy Dunlap steers the Iola Kiwanis Club train down the parade route. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register
The Marching Cobras perform at Farm City Days. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register
The Farm City Days annual fall festival carried on with extra precautions for the coronavirus pandemic.

