FFA feature: Jadyn Kaufman

For Jadyn Kaufman, competing on an FFA team has “helped me put myself out there,” she said. “It’s been a boost to my self-confidence to learn how to speak in front of strangers at the competitions. They’re also fun because you get to meet lots of students from other schools.”

Jadyn participates on the chapter’s parliamentary procedures team along with five other students. She also does livestock and dairy judging.

A junior at Iola High School, Jadyn serves as the chapter’s secretary. About 35 students belong to FFA.