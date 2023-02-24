 | Fri, Feb 24, 2023
FFA students connect: Abigail Meiwes

Iola High School's FFA chapter reached out to former members for an alumni banquet. Chapter treasurer Abigail Meiwes says the group has a special bond.

By

News

February 24, 2023 - 3:30 PM

Abigail Meiwes Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

A cleaning project led to a cross-generational connection for Iola FFA students, and created special memories for junior Abigail Meiwes.

While cleaning a storage area in the school’s Ag building, students discovered numerous awards earned by Iola High School’s FFA students going back decades. 

They wondered about these students and decided to invite them to an alumni banquet. Just six advisers have led the Iola chapter, with Charlie Kerr having the longest tenure. Kerr was among those who spoke at the event. Others were parents who also took part in FFA, along with recent graduates.

