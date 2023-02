HUMBOLDT — Having lived on a farm all his life, Gavin Jaro is well aware the best laid plans can be upended by Mother Nature.

To wit, the Humboldt High School senior and his fellow FFA chapter members were ready to ride their various farm tractors or other implements to school Wednesday morning as part of National FFA Week.

But rainy weather forced an audible. The students agreed to postpone their parade until Friday, when the skies were clear.