Field Day fun

Elementary school students in USD 257 enjoyed a warm, sunny day full of Field Day activities at Riverside Park on Thursday.
Elithyia Giesler tries to avoid being hit by a ball during a dodgeball-type competition. Kids who were “out” were able to quickly get back in the game and get revenge.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
More dodge ball action.
Kalie Insley starts an obstacle course.
Alivia Coltrane and Seattle Nagy play a game of cornhole.
Colton Hall takes a swing.
