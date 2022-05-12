 | Thu, May 12, 2022
Field Day fun

Elementary students took part in Field Day activities.

May 12, 2022 - 3:00 PM

Sack race participants Michael Mayes in back, Seattle Nagy, Daxton Scmidt, Cambri O’Neal, Alivia Coltrane and Bella Rahming, an eighth-grader who was helping with events. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Elementary school students in USD 257 enjoyed a warm, sunny day full of Field Day activities at Riverside Park on Thursday.

Elithyia Giesler tries to avoid being hit by a ball during a dodgeball-type competition. Kids who were “out” were able to quickly get back in the game and get revenge. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
More dodge ball action. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Kalie Insley starts an obstacle course. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Alivia Coltrane and Seattle Nagy play a game of cornhole. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Colton Hall takes a swing. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
