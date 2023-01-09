 | Mon, Jan 09, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Filling future needs at the landfill

Allen County officials are getting ready to open a new cell at the landfill. It's a process that takes years of planning and preparation because of state and federal regulations to protect the environment and the public.

By

News

January 9, 2023 - 3:32 PM

Allen County Landfill foreman Rikki Witchley, center, talks to construction company representatives about a project to open a new cell. Jared Brooks, an engineer with Schwab Eaton, is to her right. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Contractors from as far away as the Oklahoma panhandle gathered at the Allen County Landfill  on Thursday to learn about a project years in the making.

“You have the construction and stormwater permits. And in the specs we included basically everything to comprise the plan,” Jared Brooks, an engineer with Schwab Eaton of Manhattan, told the group of 14.

The contractors’ mission is to learn the requirements to build a new cell at the landfill, an area that will be used to collect trash for years to come. Additional contractors did not attend Thursday’s meeting but have expressed interest in the project, a total of more than 30 companies altogether. 

Related
June 14, 2019
February 12, 2014
October 31, 2012
May 9, 2012
Most Popular