Filling future needs at the landfill

Contractors from as far away as the Oklahoma panhandle gathered at the Allen County Landfill on Thursday to learn about a project years in the making.

“You have the construction and stormwater permits. And in the specs we included basically everything to comprise the plan,” Jared Brooks, an engineer with Schwab Eaton of Manhattan, told the group of 14.

The contractors’ mission is to learn the requirements to build a new cell at the landfill, an area that will be used to collect trash for years to come. Additional contractors did not attend Thursday’s meeting but have expressed interest in the project, a total of more than 30 companies altogether.