Final bell rings for elementary schools

Laura Caillouet-Weiner got a little emotional on the last day of school.
After more than 40 years, she’s saying goodbye to Jefferson Elementary School.
She’ll keep teaching, but next year she’ll be moving to the new Iola Elementary School.
She’s not the only one. They’re all moving — all of the faculty and staff from Jefferson, Lincoln and McKinley elementary schools and fifth-grade staff at Iola Middle School will pack their things for the big move over the summer.
There’s a lot to prepare for. The new school will be different, with all of the district’s preschool through fifth grade students under one roof for the first time.
Each school has created its own unique family and culture; they’ll need to figure out how to combine their various traditions, attitudes and styles.
Caillouet-Weiner has been through changes before. She taught at Jefferson when it served as a kindergarten through sixth grade neighborhood elementary school, and then when it transitioned to an attendance center for first and second grades.
And sure, she’s taught in four different classrooms, but always at Jefferson. Next year will be the first time she’ll be based in a different building.
“This is my second home,” she explained with tears in her eyes, sitting on a tiny wood chair around a table in her second grade classroom.
“I’ve saved those for 40 years,” she said, pointing to a handful of the older wood chairs, much different in style from the small plastic chairs found in modern classrooms. She has those, too.
She pointed at posters all around the room. One wall was bare, and boxes filled several tables throughout the room. She’s already packing for the move to the new school, even though she’ll be teaching summer school at Jefferson over the summer. She’s not done with the building yet.
But the posters still on the wall show the philosophies she’s used in her teaching for four decades: Be respectful. Be responsible. Be trustworthy. Be kind.
She teaches her students “My School Pledge” from a poster on the wall. It says, in part: “I am here to learn all I can, to try my best and be all I am.”
And her favorite sign: “You get what you get and you don’t throw a fit.”
She establishes those parameters with her students at the beginning of the year, and makes sure they understand the importance of each character trait — especially respect.
“That’s the beauty of being a veteran teacher. I pick my battles but I also respect the individuality of each student,” she said.
“I’ve had many challenges within my four walls and I meet them head on. A little humor helps. And a little grace.”
She’ll take those posters with her, but she hasn’t yet decided how she’s going to decorate her new classroom.
“I’m going to let the walls talk to me.”
AT MCKINLEY, preschool classes were dismissed on Wednesday, a day before the rest of the elementary students left for the summer.
Preschool teacher Jalayne Nelson and paraprofessional Beth Bonnett were packing up their classroom.
This was Nelson’s first year teaching preschool, but she taught Title I classes in the district for the past three years and spent half a day at McKinley and half a day at IMS working with fifth graders.
She’s looking forward to next year.
“I’m mostly excited about the new building,” she said.
“I’m excited about being all together and having all the teachers collaborate. I’m looking forward to all the new equipment and especially the space. We’ve always had to scramble to find space.”
Nelson is part of a committee made of teachers, paras and other staff who are planning activities for the first day of school. Those plans are still being compiled, but Nelson said “it will be fun.”
She’s also considering the new school as a parent. She has two children who attend other schools, and it can be a challenge in the morning to drop off each child at their schools before heading to work herself.
Next year, they’ll all be in one building.
She’s already thinking about how beneficial that will be for students, teachers and families. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, fifth graders at IMS served as “buddies” and mentors to kindergarten students. The pandemic made that difficult, but Nelson is interested in seeing how those types of programs can be incorporated into the new school.
“I think there will be a lot of neat opportunities when we all come together.”
BONNETT,the para, has worked in the same classroom at McKinley for the past 3½ years.
She initially planned to become a teacher, but her experience at McKinley helped her develop a greater appreciation for the work of paraprofessionals. Because of that, she feels an emotional connection to the place.
“I love being a para, and this is where I started,” she said, then laughed. “Plus, I’m emotional.”
In some ways, Bonnett expects the new school will have a similar feeling. Preschool is unique because “we’re in our own little bubble.”
The new school will keep preschoolers separated from the older students, as their classrooms are part of a storm shelter on the west side of the school. Other classrooms are located in three separate wings, with kindergarten and first grades in one wing, second and third in the middle wing and fourth and fifth grades in the far east wing.
“I haven’t even seen the new school yet,” Bonnett said, although a tour was scheduled for Friday for all faculty and staff.
As a para, she is looking forward to the extra spaces created for special needs students, including those who have an IEP (individualized education plan).
When she thinks about the new school, she thinks about two students in particular. One likes to crawl under the table when struggling. Another needs to go for a walk in the hallway.
The new school offers special spaces where students can find privacy, with numerous small conference rooms.
CAILLOUET-WEINER started teaching at Jefferson in the fall of 1980.
She initially studied home economics, but by the time she graduated from college, education was already shifting away from an emphasis on home ec skills.
Her parents said they’d always expected her to teach elementary school and she realized, well, they were right.
She completed her student teaching with first graders at Jefferson, where Richard Sears was principal. At the end of that semester, he asked what grade she would like to teach. She had enjoyed teaching first grade, but the school had an opening for a second grade teacher so she took that, thinking she’d stay at Jefferson for a couple of years.
More than 40 years later, she can’t imagine doing anything else.
At that time, it was common for a teacher to stick with one grade level. Now, it’s more common for teachers to try different grade levels.
And it’s quite uncommon for a teacher to stay at one grade level at the same school for four decades.
“It’s afforded me the opportunity to get involved in other ways,” she said.
Indeed, Caillouet-Weiner is active in numerous facets of education.
She’s president of the Iola National Education Association, which negotiates teacher salaries, and has served on the board of the Kansas National Education Association. She has served as a coordinator for the banquet for the annual Region 2 Teacher of the Year award. She’s also heavily involved in the Alumni Endowment Association.
She’ll be reaching retirement age soon, but she’s “not quite there yet.”
She’s excited to go through the latest transition, and appreciates the benefits a new school will bring.
“I know every nook and cranny in this building,” she said, noting the biggest problems are space and infrastructure.
“We used to have storage in the basement, but the water would get in.”
The building does not have a lot of space, forcing teachers and staff to find creative solutions including workstations on the stage and former closets.
The plumbing has been a problem. Caillouet-Weiner has worked in the building since before it had air conditioning; now the heating and cooling systems are not sufficient.
Jefferson also has the smallest playground of the three elementary schools.
It also does not have a designated parking lot, forcing parents and staff to park all around the neighborhood.
The new school will solve all of those problems.
“The district has tried to keep up and they’ve done a good job, but it’s really about the space,” she said.
The lack of space became even more apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, which required students to practice social distancing, with protective guards and masks.
Now that those restrictions have eased, students are coming back together. However, teachers have had to cope with the challenges of “lost learning,” as students may have missed time in class because of illness or quarantines.
The pandemic also restricted parents and volunteers, who are an essential part of the learning process, she said. Pre-COVID, volunteers frequently visited to read books to students and help in other ways.
“We don’t have those supportive measures as much right now,” she said.
She also discussed the challenges of teaching students in an area known for high poverty rates, and the stress that comes with teaching very young students about intruder drills and gun violence.
Having experienced a vastly changing educational landscape for 40 years gives Caillouet-Weiner a wider perspective on the coming move to a new school.
It will be an adjustment. Teachers will have to learn new procedures for lunch and dismissal, and even how they help students find their way around such a large new building. She’s also curious how well the district and community can navigate the parking lot for dropping off and picking up students.
And because of supply chain issues, there’s the possibility that some equipment for the new school won’t arrive in time. Teachers will need to learn how to make the best of the situation, if that happens.
All signs point to the new school opening on time. Teachers, faculty and students said their goodbyes to the old elementary schools this week, and they’re preparing to face an exciting future in a new facility this fall.
“There are a lot of unknowns, and the same thing happened when we went to attendance centers,” Caillouet-Weiner said.
“Everybody will come together and we’ll figure out the dynamics.”
And she will always treasure the experiences and memories from more than 40 years at Jefferson.
“The bonds I’ve made with my Jefferson family can never be broken. This place has helped me find my voice. It helped me become a stronger person. It has taught me how to have the best impact on my students to help them be more successful.”
