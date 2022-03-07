Fire contained to bedroom

GAS — Fire crews are investigating the cause of a fire in Gas that sent one person to the hospital for evaluation Sunday evening.
A neighbor saw flames through the window of a bedroom at 502 W. First St., Gas, and reported the fire at about 6:25 p.m, according to Lt. Eric B’Hymer of the Iola Fire Department.
When emergency responders arrived, two people who live at the residence were waiting in a front porch area of the home. Three people live at the home; one was not present.
Firefighters were able to tamp down the blaze in about 15 to 20 minutes and the fire was mostly contained to the bedroom. The fire did not reach the attic and appears to be salvageable, B’Hymer said.
Agencies responding included the Iola Fire Department, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Iola Police Department, an officer with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, and the Allen County rural fire volunteers for mutual aid.
