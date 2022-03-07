 | Mon, Mar 07, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Fire contained to bedroom

One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation after fire was reported at a house in Gas on Sunday evening. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

By

News

March 7, 2022 - 9:24 AM

Fire erupts from a bedroom window at 502 W. First St. in Gas on Sunday evening. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

GAS — Fire crews are investigating the cause of a fire in Gas that sent one person to the hospital for evaluation Sunday evening.

A neighbor saw flames through the window of a bedroom at 502 W. First St., Gas, and reported the fire at about 6:25 p.m, according to Lt. Eric B’Hymer of the Iola Fire Department.

When emergency responders arrived, two people who live at the residence were waiting in a front porch area of the home. Three people live at the home; one was not present.

Firefighters were able to tamp down the blaze in about 15 to 20 minutes and the fire was mostly contained to the bedroom. The fire did not reach the attic and appears to be salvageable, B’Hymer said.

Agencies responding included the Iola Fire Department, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Iola Police Department, an officer with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, and the Allen County rural fire volunteers for mutual aid.

Fire crews respond to a fire at a house at 502 W. First St. in Gas on Sunday evening.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Advertisement

Related
January 18, 2022
September 29, 2020
October 25, 2019
August 25, 2012
Most Popular