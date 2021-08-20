 | Fri, Aug 20, 2021
Fire crews: City should keep EMS

Iola firefighters wrote a letter to the Iola City Council, asking them to continue offering ambulance services in the city limits and separating from the Allen County EMS system. Councilman Carl Slaugh said he opposes such a move. The Council is likely to discuss the matter at Monday's meeting.

August 20, 2021 - 2:06 PM

If Iola firefighters have their say, the city will retain its ambulance crews, even after a contract to provide countywide emergency medical services expires Dec. 31.

The entire Iola Fire Department has penned a letter to the Iola City Council, asking the city to continue offering ambulance services inside Iola’s city limits, separate from the Allen County EMS system, in 2022 and beyond.

“The Iola Fire Department has been running an EMS service in some capacity since 1959,” the letter reads. “Our members are 100% committed to providing quality care and compassion to the citizens of Iola and Allen County.”

