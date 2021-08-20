Fire crews: City should keep EMS

If Iola firefighters have their say, the city will retain its ambulance crews, even after a contract to provide countywide emergency medical services expires Dec. 31.

The entire Iola Fire Department has penned a letter to the Iola City Council, asking the city to continue offering ambulance services inside Iola’s city limits, separate from the Allen County EMS system, in 2022 and beyond.

“The Iola Fire Department has been running an EMS service in some capacity since 1959,” the letter reads. “Our members are 100% committed to providing quality care and compassion to the citizens of Iola and Allen County.”