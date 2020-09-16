Fire damages Humboldt home

5 photos
Firefighters investigated damage this morning to a house north of Humboldt owned by Daniel Galloway. Smoke continued to roll out of the attic as crews worked. The cause of the fire was unknown, but was suspected to be electrical in nature. Galloway discovered the fire in time to rescue his dog.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives