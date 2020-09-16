Menu Search Log in

Fire damages Humboldt home

Fire damaged a home north of Humboldt Wednesday morning. No one was injured.

September 16, 2020 - 10:19 AM

Nathan Ellison investigates a house fire north of Humboldt.
5 photos

Firefighters investigated damage this morning to a house north of Humboldt owned by Daniel Galloway. Smoke continued to roll out of the attic as crews worked. The cause of the fire was unknown, but was suspected to be electrical in nature. Galloway discovered the fire in time to rescue his dog.

