Fireworks fun abounds in communities

The July 4 holiday brings about food, fun and the obligatory fireworks.
Exactly when residents can shoot off their firecrackers — and how late they can do so — depends on where they live.
Fireworks are legal to shoot in Iola from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Sunday, and then from 9 a.m to midnight on Monday, Independence Day.
In LaHarpe, fireworks can be shot from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Sunday, and from 10 a.m. to midnight on Monday.
Thursday is the first day fireworks are legal for shooting in both Humboldt and Moran.
Humboldt’s fireworks are allowed from 8 a.m. to midnight through Monday; Moran’s are legal from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Monday.
With state law allowing fireworks on Tuesday, July 5, residents in Iola and LaHarpe can fire off their extras until 5 p.m. that day as well.
SEVERAL special events are planned for the July 4 holiday.
Downtown Iola will be abuzz with bicycles for the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Pedal Parade at 10 a.m. Monday.
Kids of all ages are invited to show off their wheels and ride around the downtown square.
Bikes, skates, scooters, skateboards, wagons and strollers are welcome.
Prizes will be offered for the best-decorated sets of wheels.
No registration is required, and the parade is free to enter.
In addition, several downtown businesses will be offering food and drinks from 10:30 to 11:30.
THE SCENE shifts to Elks Lake Monday afternoon, where the Elks are opening their facility to any and all for an afternoon of swimming, beginning at 3 p.m.
A designated fireworks shooting area will be open as well.
As the afternoon turns to dusk, the water lake will be cleared of swimmers and boaters, as the Elks shoots off their annual fireworks extravaganza.
HUMBOLDT’S annual Lions Club Mike Rickner Memorial Fireworks Display is set for Sunday at the Humboldt Golf Course.
A model remote-control airplane show begins at 6:30, along with an ice cream social at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church nearby.
Spectators are welcome to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to the golf course to watch the fireworks show, which begins at dusk. No individual fireworks will be allowed.
THE REGISTER’S offices will be closed on Monday and there will not be a newspaper on Tuesday.
