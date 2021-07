A 23-year-old man was injured by fireworks Friday night in LaHarpe.

The man apparently was attempting to light a fireworks finale at his family’s Fourth of July celebration at 1175 2600 St., when something went wrong, Allen County Sheriff Bryan Murphy said. The man received burns and injuries to his face; his name was not available.

He was taken by ambulance to Allen County Regional Hospital and then taken by air ambulance to another facility.