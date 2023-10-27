First refusal confusion: Schools grapple with new law regarding property sales

The Iola school district has to wait to sell less than an acre of land because it includes a dilapidated metal building.

The Humboldt school district needs to seek the state’s permission before it can sell a house built by students as part of a construction trades class.

And the ANW Cooperative will need to weather the costly expense of maintaining an old school building through another winter in Chanute, while taking the risk that potential buyers could find something else before the state grants approval of a sale.