First refusal confusion: Schools grapple with new law regarding property sales

A new law that gives the state "the right of first refusal" is confounding school leaders across the state, as they face delays selling property including sheds, concession stands and building trades houses as well as former school buildings.

October 27, 2023 - 4:59 PM

Stacey Fager, USD 257 superintendent, says a new law that gives the state “the right of first refusal” when school facilities are sold could delay transfer of buildings. The district agreed to let a development firm convert three former elementary schools, including Jefferson, shown, into apartments but will have to go through a lengthy legislative approval process. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The Iola school district has to wait to sell less than an acre of land because it includes a dilapidated metal building.

The Humboldt school district needs to seek the state’s permission before it can sell a house built by students as part of a construction trades class.

And the ANW Cooperative will need to weather the costly expense of maintaining an old school building through another winter in Chanute, while taking the risk that potential buyers could find something else before the state grants approval of a sale.

