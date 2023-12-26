 | Tue, Dec 26, 2023
Flagship universities likely to cut more humanities, staff

Universities across the country are cutting humanities programs amid budget shortfalls, declining enrollment, flagging student interest and pressure from parents to prepare for good-paying jobs after graduation.

West Virginia University students Taya Sullivan, right, Matthew Kolb, left, and Will Snidow, center, show off a poster marking student protests against cuts in some of the school’s programs. Cuts to the humanities are expected to grow at public universities across the country, particularly in rural areas. Photo by (Elaine S. Povich/Stateline)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Taya Sullivan, 20, is a freshman at West Virginia University, double majoring in neuroscience and Spanish. She also has a campus job in a linguistics lab, building on her majors and earning money she needs to continue her studies.

Next semester, both her Spanish major and her job will be gone.

Sullivan has been caught up in the university’s decision to eliminate its foreign language majors. The school is axing 28 majors altogether, ranging from undergraduate languages such as French and Russian to graduate majors in math and higher education. It also is cutting 12% of its professors.

