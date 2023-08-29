 | Tue, Aug 29, 2023
Florida prays Idalia won’t join long list of destructive storms with names starting with ‘I’

Residents brace for what could be another big storm.

August 29, 2023 - 5:11 PM

Virginia Beach resident Sean J. Fayhey looks out at Hurricane Isabel in 2003 as the peak of the storm hits Hampton Roads. Photo by MARTIN SMITH-RODDEN/TNS

Since 1955, 13 Atlantic storm names beginning with “I” have been retired, according to the National Weather Service. That happens when a storm’s death toll or destruction is so severe that using its name again would be insensitive, according to the World Meteorological Organization, which oversees storm naming.

Some letter has to be No. 1, and hurricane season often reaches its peak around the time that the pre-determined alphabetical storm-name list gets to the “I.”

Fort Myers Beach as Hurricane Ian made landfall in 2022.Photo by DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD/TNS

After “I” storms, 10 names that begin with “F” have been retired, as have nine storms beginning with “C,” University of Miami hurricane expert Brian McNoldy said.

