Flying high again

Dr. Dwight Blackwood smiled nonstop on Thursday afternoon during a flight in a Douglas AC-47 Spooky, a plane owned by the American Flight Museum in Topeka.
“Isn’t this something?” he said.
“This brings back a lot of old memories. Except I’m not wearing a parachute. But I’m not jumping out of this one.”
“Did you ever jump out of a plane?” someone asked.
“Only the ones I couldn’t fly.”
He chuckled, then clarified that he was only joking. Probably.
Blackwood and another veteran, Rodney Thummel, took a flight aboard Spooky from the Allen County Regional Airport to Yates Center and back on Thursday. They weren’t able to attend the May 21 fly-in event at the airport, organized for area Vietnam veterans.
Sgt. Leon Smith, who served with the National Guard’s 891st Battalion and recently returned from a deployment, worked with the American Flight Museum’s Robert Rice and others to arrange for a special flight this week. Spooky is the flight museum’s signature plane.
Thummel, a lance corporal with the Marine Corps, served between 1973 and 1977, during the Vietnam War era.
Blackwood served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and now lives in Chanute as a retired optometrist.
Blackwood said he had top secret military clearance, so he’s not allowed to tell many stories from his service. He was even vague about the years he served, which he said started sometime around 1958.
And the stories he did tell? Well… Some of them may have been made up.
“Now, Dad, quit teasing,” his daughter, Linda Hatch of Yates Center, told him.
She accompanied him on the plane ride, one of six passengers on the flight.
Once Spooky started, its noisy engine made conversation difficult. Rice and his crew warned it would be warm in the back until the flight was underway.
The plane shimmied as it taxied down the runway, but took to the skies with ease as if recognizing its natural habitat.
Spooky flew over Iola before heading west toward Yates Center, flying low overhead and offering breathtaking views of the countryside and cities.
Blackwood and Thummel spent most of their time gazing out the small windows, pointing out special points of interest.
“There’s Piqua,” Thummel pointed.
The Neosho River and ponds were swollen with recent rains. Water stood in the fields. The ground below was a brilliant green.
Thummel turned with a soft smile but a faraway look in his eyes, as if he was remembering something from his past.
SPOOKY is a Vietnam-era gunship.
Blackwood has flown an AC-47 before. He could probably still fly this one, he told Smith.
But he’d need someone to start it.
He told the story:
In the Air Force, he flew so many different kinds of planes he can’t even remember how many there were. Maybe a dozen. Maybe only six.
Mostly, he flew B-47 bombers.
And in the Air Force, he said, a pilot needed so many hours in order to get paid. He and another pilot needed more hours, and learned of an opportunity to fly to Arizona to pick up an AC-47 and bring it back to their base in Texas.
But when they got there, “we couldn’t get the thing started.”
Someone else started the plane for them, and they drove it across the base to pick up supplies before they left.
“I told the other guy, ‘You go out and get it, and I’ll sit here and keep this thing running.’”
Before they left, they encountered six sailors who needed a ride. Blackwood offered to take them to Texas but warned, “We’ve never flown this one before.”
On the way, they encountered “one of the worst storms I’ve ever flown in.” Blackwood turned to look at the sailors and saw “six guys with their heads in barf bags.”
He laughed, recalling the memory.
“It’s great. I have this whole history, and only those six sailors and myself know it.”
He turned serious, but only briefly.
“I didn’t think I’d be able to relive a moment like that. But Linda said, ‘I’m going to get you a ride on that plane.’ And I said, ‘That’s OK, as long as I don’t have to start it.’”
THUMMEL always wanted to join the Marines.
He was just 17 when he did, and celebrated his 18th birthday in boot camp.
His job was to guard nuclear weapons at a base in Hawaii. It was a good experience, he said.
When he left the service, he lived in California before moving back home to Chanute. He got married, moved to Indianapolis and then back to Chanute.
He worked for Gates Corporation in Iola for 24 years.
Thummel attended the May 21 fly-in. The pilots in attendance offered free plane and helicopter rides for veterans, but Thummel wasn’t feeling well and didn’t take advantage of the opportunity.
He has cancer.
The day of the fly-in, the weather was chilly and cloudy, with the threat of rain that fortunately didn’t materialize. Thummel was grateful for the warmer, sunny day on Thursday, when temperatures reached a high of 73.
Despite the pleasant weather, the ride seemed to take a toll. He needed to leave soon after the flight ended, and his daughter said he wasn’t feeling well.
Still, he said it was a great experience.
“Thank you, it was great,” he told Smith, Rice and others as they helped him exit the plane. “I really enjoyed that.”
