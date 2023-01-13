 | Fri, Jan 13, 2023
Focus shifts to former schools

USD 257 Superintendent Stacey Fager offered a look at the district's priorities for 2023. With a new elementary school now open, the district's focus will be to help a Kansas City firm though the process of converting three former elementary schools into housing.

January 13, 2023

USD 257 Superintendent Stacey Fager Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Now that Iola’s new elementary school is up and running, the focus shifts to what to do with the old elementary schools.

A plan is underway, as BNIM, a Kansas City, Mo.-based architect and design firm, is working to convert all three former schools into housing. Their efforts hinge on a combination of tax credits, grants and other financing. 

BNIM representatives are expected to submit an application by the end of the month for Kansas Low-Income Housing Tax Credits. Award announcements will be made in the summer. 

