Menu Search Log in

Follow your guiding star

Mike Myer of Humboldt enjoys recording images of deep space and the night sky. He uses two main telescopes powerful enough to pick up objects like planets and gas clouds.

By

News

November 27, 2020 - 11:34 AM

Mike Myer leans on his Starmaster telescope, which he’s been using to photograph planets. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Move over NASA, Humboldt has got its very own astrophotographer.

Mike Myer has called Allen County home for almost five decades, and currently works in the shipping department at Monarch Cement, but his newest passion is recording images of deep space and the night sky.

His love for cosmic things began early, becoming enthralled while watching the space race, in particular, when U.S. astronauts embarked on the Apollo missions.

Related
September 15, 2020
August 7, 2020
December 20, 2019
September 27, 2019
Trending