Food service overcomes new school challenges

The opening of a new school came with some growing pains for the OPAA! food service staff, which already was fighting through supply chain issues and staffing shortages. The service is now fully staffed.

The past year has been challenging for food service professionals in USD 257, Robert Vicin, regional manager with OPAA! Food Management service, told school board members Monday evening.

To start, the district opened a new elementary school right at the start of the fall semester. It was a challenging transition, Vicin said. He gave a lot of credit to Staci Talkington, the district’s food service liaison, for her help during those difficult first few weeks.

“She has gone above and beyond to make this transition a lot smoother,” Vicin said.

