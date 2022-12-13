Food service overcomes new school challenges

The past year has been challenging for food service professionals in USD 257, Robert Vicin, regional manager with OPAA! Food Management service, told school board members Monday evening.

To start, the district opened a new elementary school right at the start of the fall semester. It was a challenging transition, Vicin said. He gave a lot of credit to Staci Talkington, the district’s food service liaison, for her help during those difficult first few weeks.

“She has gone above and beyond to make this transition a lot smoother,” Vicin said.