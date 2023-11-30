 | Thu, Nov 30, 2023
Ford: Strike cost $1.7B in profits

Ford said the six-week United Auto Workers strike cut sales by about 100,000 vehicles and cost $1.7 billion in lost profits this year. The new labor contract will total another $8.8 billion in costs.

November 30, 2023 - 2:37 PM

United Auto Workers members strike at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant on Sept. 16, 2023, in Wayne, Michigan. This is the first time in history that the UAW is striking all three of the Big Three auto makers, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, at the same time. Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/TNS

DETROIT (AP) — A six-week United Auto Workers strike at Ford cut sales by about 100,000 vehicles and cost the company $1.7 billion in lost profits this year, the automaker said Thursday.

Additional labor costs from the four-year and eight-month agreement will total $8.8 billion by the end of the contract, translating to about $900 per vehicle by 2028, Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said in a company release. Ford will work to offset that cost through higher productivity and reducing expenses, Lawler said.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker re-issued full-year earnings guidance that was withdrawn during the strike, but it trimmed its expectations. The company now expects to earn $10 billion to $10.5 billion before taxes in 2023. That’s down from $11 billion to $12 billion that it projected last summer.

