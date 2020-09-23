Foreign actors spreading false information on US elections

WASHINGTON — Foreign actors and cybercriminals are likely to try to spread false information about the U.S. presidential election, including questioning any results not released on Nov. 3, by creating fake websites, altering existing sites or creating and sharing social media content, federal authorities warned.

The intent of the election meddling would be to discredit the electoral process or undermine confidence in U.S. democratic institutions, according to a public service announcement released Tuesday by the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which is known as CISA.

The announcement notes that because of the increase in mail-in ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials may be left with incomplete results on election night.