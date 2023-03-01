 | Wed, Mar 01, 2023
Former IHS history teacher honored

Bill Peeper, a former history teacher at Iola High School, was nominated as one of 12 finalists for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.

March 1, 2023 - 2:55 PM

Bill Peeper gives a speech at a ceremony for Oklahoma teacher of the Year on Wednesday. Photo by SCREENSHOT
Bill PeeperCourtesy photo

Bill Peeper, who taught history at Iola High School for five years before returning to his native Oklahoma in 2015, was among a dozen finalists for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.

Peeper was honored Wednesday at a ceremony hosted by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

“It’s very humbling,” Peeper told the Register before the ceremony. “This is never anything I’d given any thought about. This is not really a profession that gives awards. It’s been a unique experience. I’m certainly blessed to be a part of it.”

