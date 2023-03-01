Former IHS history teacher honored

Bill Peeper Courtesy photo

Bill Peeper, who taught history at Iola High School for five years before returning to his native Oklahoma in 2015, was among a dozen finalists for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.

Peeper was honored Wednesday at a ceremony hosted by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

“It’s very humbling,” Peeper told the Register before the ceremony. “This is never anything I’d given any thought about. This is not really a profession that gives awards. It’s been a unique experience. I’m certainly blessed to be a part of it.”