Four arrested in catalytic converter thefts

Four people from Wichita were arrested by Iola Police on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters.

September 16, 2021 - 10:07 AM

A catalytic converter Courtesy photo

Four Wichita suspects face assorted burglary, theft and drug possession charges after they were caught with stolen catalytic converters.

Sgt. Bob Droessler of the Iola Police Department explained the sequence of events that led to the arrests of Shelia Elmore, 65, Scott Geseman, 45, William Gillespie, 30, and Martin Tarango, 25.

Before sunrise Friday, officers received a call of a suspicious person “messing around” with a white Ford van in a parking lot near Iola Middle School.

