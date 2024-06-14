Freeman takes over Fort Scott emergency services

FORT SCOTT — Freeman Health Systems announced Thursday it will open emergency services at Fort Scott’s Mercy Hospital, according to a report from the Parsons Morning Sun.

Once part of the Mercy Health System, the Fort Scott hospital has been shuttered since December 2018.

Fort Scott and the surrounding communities have been without emergency services since Ascension Via Christi announced it was ceasing its operations on Dec. 20, 2023.

“At Freeman, we strongly believe every community needs emergency care,” said Paula Baker, Freeman Health Systems president and CEO . “It is important to make sure Fort Scott has emergency care.”

In addition to a six-bay, 24/7 emergency room, Freeman will also operate 10 inpatient beds.

The space will include labs, radiology, CT services, and a pharmacy.

Freeman may expand its presence in the future should the need and opportunity arise, hospital officials said, but currently has no plans to do so beyond Baker’s announcement.

Baker said she expects facilities to be up and running by April 2025, if not sooner.

“We are committed to you, Fort Scott,” Baker said in closing.