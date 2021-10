Like any athlete, the members of Quentin Yoho’s team at Allen Community College need to be ready.

They need to practice and prepare. They need to keep their grades up. They need to know how to balance school and competition. They need to know when to step up, and when to defend themselves.

Yoho is tasked with rejuvenating the livestock judging team at ACC, after it was devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.