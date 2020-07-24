Menu Search Log in

Friends share Powerball win

Friends made pact in 1992 to share Powerball jackpot if they ever won. One did, and kept his word.

July 24, 2020 - 2:48 PM

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — A western Wisconsin man will share his millions in lottery winnings with a longtime friend because of a promise they made to each other nearly three decades ago. 

Friends Tom Cook and Joseph Feeney shook hands in 1992 and promised that if either one of them ever won the Powerball jackpot, they would split the money. 

That promise came to fruition last month when Cook bought the winning ticket for a $22 million jackpot at Synergy Coop in Menomonie. 

