Frito-Lay workers consider sacrifice

TOPEKA — It is more than 90 degrees outside the Frito-Lay plant in Topeka, but standing in the picket line feels cool compared to inside the warehouse, where at 7 a.m. most days temperatures are already peaking over 100, said Reyna Corbus.

Corbus is one of more than 500 workers on strike at the plant demanding higher wages and more limited hours. Since July 5, workers have gathered across from the warehouse entrance with signs asking for public support and chastising Frito-Lay.

Last week, Corbus came equipped with a hand-painted sign made by her daughter depicting a boot stomping on workers attempting to speak up. Many of the employees of this plant describe feeling like the image on that sign — silenced or stepped on by Frito-Lay.