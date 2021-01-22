Fugitive arrested in Yates Center (updated full story)

YATES CENTER — An Independence man with a lengthy criminal history that includes multiple shootings and police chases was arrested Thursday after a frenzied search by air and foot.
Benjamin Whitaker, age 20, is in custody in Woodson County after a two-day manhunt.
Whitaker had been on the lam since mid-December when he had been allowed to leave jail in Independence to attend his grandmother’s funeral, and then failed to return to confinement.
