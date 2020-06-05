Fundraising effort aimed at food banks

After successful fundraising efforts for food pantries in Humboldt and Iola, a new effort is aimed at helping provide food for the rest of Allen County and its domestic violence shelter.

Allen County GROW is hoping to raise $20,000 through the crowdsource platform ioby, which in recent months has helped local organizations raise thousands of dollars for various projects including food pantry assistance.

Food pantries have seen increased need from the COVID-19 pandemic, as many businesses closed temporarily and workers were laid off or lost their jobs entirely. Yet, even as the need increased, major funding sources including Feed America and Walmart stopped providing assistance.