Gamespot’s stock surge is shaking up Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not just you. What’s going on with GameStop’s stock doesn’t make sense to a lot of people.

The struggling video game retailer’s stock has been making stupefying moves this month, wild enough to raise concerns from professional investors on Wall Street to the hallways of regulators and the White House in Washington.

The frenzy hit new heights Thursday when several trading platforms limited their customers from making certain trades with GameStop.