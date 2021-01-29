Menu Search Log in

Gamespot’s stock surge is shaking up Wall Street

It’s not just you. What’s going on with GameStop’s stock doesn’t make sense to a lot of people

By

News

January 29, 2021 - 11:05 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not just you. What’s going on with GameStop’s stock doesn’t make sense to a lot of people.

The struggling video game retailer’s stock has been making stupefying moves this month, wild enough to raise concerns from professional investors on Wall Street to the hallways of regulators and the White House in Washington. 

The frenzy hit new heights Thursday when several trading platforms limited  their customers from making certain trades with GameStop.

