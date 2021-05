Hannah Gardner is going to enjoy the moment today when she walks across the stage to accept her diploma as well as recognition for being a valedictorian.

It’s her reward for 13 years of hard work. Hours of studying and doing homework. Pushing herself to do more. Tracking her grades. Asking teachers for extra credit if she needed it.

“Finally! It’s like everything I’ve worked for has paid off. It just feels so good,” she said.