Garnett law enforcement hit with bogus ‘swatting’ call

GARNETT — A bogus call to authorities alleging a shooting and hostage situation caused quite a disruption here Wednesday afternoon.

The Garnett Police Department provided details of the “swatting” call, which led a team of authorities to the 400 block of West Third Street shortly after 1 p.m.

The caller told dispatchers he had shot someone inside the residence, was holding hostages and was armed with multiple firearms, according to a Garnett Police Department press release.