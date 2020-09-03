Menu Search Log in

Garnett law enforcement hit with bogus ‘swatting’ call

Caller told dispatchers he had shot someone and was holding hostages with multiple weapons. Responding officers determined it was a hoax.

September 3, 2020 - 9:49 AM

GARNETT — A bogus call to authorities alleging a shooting and hostage situation caused quite a disruption here Wednesday afternoon.

The Garnett Police Department provided details of the “swatting” call, which led a team of authorities to the 400 block of West Third Street shortly after 1 p.m. 

The caller told dispatchers he had shot someone inside the residence, was holding hostages and was armed with multiple firearms, according to a Garnett Police Department press release.

