Get ready for storm season

For some Allen County residents, storm chasing season might be their favorite time of the year. If that’s true, then Tuesday will officially kick-start the season.

It’s time for “Storm Fury on the Plains,” a storm identification and safety presentation offered by the National Weather Service. This year’s event will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Creitz Recital Hall at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

“People who are enthusiastic about the weather are very enthusiastic about the weather. There’s no in-between,” Jason Trego, Allen County Emergency Management director, said.