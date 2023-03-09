 | Thu, Mar 09, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Get ready for storm season

The National Weather Service will bring its storm spotter training, "Storm Fury on the Plains," to Iola on Tuesday evening at the Creitz Recital Hall at the Bowlus.

By

News

March 9, 2023 - 2:04 PM

An EF3 tornado hit Andover on April 29, 2022. Photo by THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE/JOSH WELLS

For some Allen County residents, storm chasing season might be their favorite time of the year. If that’s true, then Tuesday will officially kick-start the season. 

It’s time for “Storm Fury on the Plains,” a storm identification and safety presentation offered by the National Weather Service. This year’s event will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Creitz Recital Hall at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

“People who are enthusiastic about the weather are very enthusiastic about the weather. There’s no in-between,” Jason Trego, Allen County Emergency Management director, said. 

Related
March 2, 2022
March 11, 2019
February 5, 2018
February 8, 2016
Most Popular