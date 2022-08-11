Get ready to have a blast at Water Wars

HUMBOLDT — Downtown Humboldt promises to be foamier, more rollicking and wetter than ever Saturday.

Water Wars returns with activities for folks of all ages starting at 11 a.m. with the water battle parade, in which floats discharge water instead of candy for the spectators to enjoy. Likewise, the spectators are invited to fire back with as much firepower as their squirt guns and water shooters can master.

An assortment of stations open as soon as the parade concludes including the popular “Foam on the Range” dispenser, inflatable water slides, a polar plunge tank, a slip and side and a splash pad for kids 8 and younger.