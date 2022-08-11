 | Thu, Aug 11, 2022
Get ready to have a blast at Water Wars

Downtown Humboldt will be a wet and wild place on Saturday when the water festival returns. The fun begins with a water battle parade at 11 a.m.

August 11, 2022 - 2:24 PM

Last year’s Water Wars brought a huge crowd to enjoy the foam pit, water-soaked parade and other festivities. Register file photo

HUMBOLDT — Downtown Humboldt promises to be foamier, more rollicking and wetter than ever Saturday.

Water Wars returns with activities for folks of all ages starting at 11 a.m. with the water battle parade, in which floats discharge water instead of candy for the spectators to enjoy. Likewise, the spectators are invited to fire back with as much firepower as their squirt guns and water shooters can master.

An assortment of stations open as soon as the parade concludes including the popular “Foam on the Range” dispenser, inflatable water slides, a polar plunge tank, a slip and side and a splash pad for kids 8 and younger.

