‘Getting myself back’: Allen County Drug Court changes lives

Four graduates of the Drug Court program shared powerful stories about addiction and recovery. One woman credited the program with saving her life.

Ashten Wilson, left, receives a hug from Troy Smith, director of the 31st Judicial District Community Corrections. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Their stories were markedly different in many aspects, but with similar themes.

The four most recent graduates of Allen County Drug Court — an intense, supervised recovery program drug offenders can complete as a means to escape a life of addiction — shared stories at a ceremony Thursday.

Graduates Ashten Wilson, Amanda Sharp, Jacob Bancroft and Tabitha Valentine each described, in varying tones, how tough circumstances in their younger years eventually led to drug addiction and eventually legal woes.

