Ginsburg makes history again, lying in state at Capitol

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg  lay in state Friday at the U.S. Capitol, the first woman so honored in America, making history again as she had throughout her extraordinary life.

September 25, 2020 - 3:45 PM

The casket of the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried by military honor guard as it arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington on September 25, 2020. Justice Ginsburg became the first woman to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

The flag-draped casket of Ginsburg, who died last week at 87, in the Capitol’s grand Statuary Hall drew members of Congress, military officials, friends and family, some with children in tow, paying respect to the liberal icon who changed American law, and perceptions of women’s power. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, sat quietly with other invited guests. His vice presidential running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris also attended. 

Harris said RBG, as the late justice is known by many, “absolutely” and intentionally cleared a path for women like her in civic life. 

