Give the gift of reading this season

Just in time for the holidays, librarian Kaite Stover answered every question as to what you should buy others — or even yourself — for Christmas.

Stover’s program, “Book Buzz: Books for the Winter Holiday Season” reminded audience members of the joy of reading and that the right book “makes people feel they are appreciated and understood,” Stover said. “It really shows thoughtfulness because you’re giving something that speaks to their interests. A book should not land on the Christmas gift list as the equivalent of underwear or socks, so make sure that you think about what someone would like.”

Though Tuesday night’s gathering at the Iola Public Library was small, Stover, who serves as director of readers’ services at Kansas City Public Library, left no stone unturned, covering books from Westerns to mysteries to children’s books.