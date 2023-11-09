Giving comfort: Moran veteran serves as Kansas VFW chaplain

For as long as there’s been war, there has been a need to comfort those who fight it. The horrors of the battlefield, the inhumanity and pain, they stay with soldiers.

Enter chaplains, whose existence dates back to the medieval church. The Rev. John Hurt was America’s first military chaplain, appointed in 1791. He fought seven years in the Revolutionary War. With him, the role was formalized.

And so Walter Palmisano, who lives in Moran and recently became the Veterans of Foreign Wars chaplain for the state of Kansas, carries on the legacy of a group who, as described in the VFW chaplain’s charter, “shall be concerned with the spiritual needs of the members.”