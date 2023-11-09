 | Thu, Nov 09, 2023
Giving comfort: Moran veteran serves as Kansas VFW chaplain

Walter Palmisano of Moran is the new Veterans of Foreign Wars chaplain for the state of Kansas. He served as a military police officer in Vietnam but otherwise was not active with the VFW until recently.

News

November 9, 2023 - 2:53 PM

Walter Palmisano of Moran serves as the Veterans of Foreign Wars chaplain for the state of Kansas. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

For as long as there’s been war, there has been a need to comfort those who fight it. The horrors of the battlefield, the inhumanity and pain, they stay with soldiers.

Enter chaplains, whose existence dates back to the medieval church. The Rev. John Hurt was America’s first military chaplain, appointed in 1791. He fought seven years in the Revolutionary War. With him, the role was formalized.

And so Walter Palmisano, who lives in Moran and recently became the Veterans of Foreign Wars chaplain for the state of Kansas, carries on the legacy of a group who, as described in the VFW chaplain’s charter, “shall be concerned with the spiritual needs of the members.”

