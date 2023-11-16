 | Thu, Nov 16, 2023
Menu Search Log in

GM reaches deal with autoworkers

The United Auto Workers union members narrowly voted for a new contract with General Motors.

By

News

November 16, 2023 - 3:39 PM

United Auto Workers members march in the Detroit Labor Day Parade on Sept. 4, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/TNS

DETROIT (AP) — United Auto Workers union members have voted to approve a new contract with General Motors, making the company the first Detroit automaker to get a ratified deal that could end a contentious labor dispute and a series of crippling strikes.

A vote-tracking spreadsheet on the union’s website shows that with all local union offices reporting, the contract passed by just over 3,400 votes, with 54.7% in favor. A union spokesman on Thursday confirmed that the spreadsheet had the official GM totals.

The outcome was closer than expected after the UAW’s celebrations of victories last month on many key demands that led to six weeks of targeted walkouts against GM, Ford and Stellantis, the maker of Jeep, Dodge and Ram vehicles.

Related
November 1, 2019
October 25, 2019
October 23, 2019
September 16, 2019
Most Popular