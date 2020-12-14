Goal: Fill new library

A new fundraiser has started to help fill the library with books once the new Iola Elementary School is built.

Volunteers with the USD 257 Endowment Association have launched Project Bookshelf, with the aim of buying assorted books for readers at varying grade levels, explained organizer Becky Nilges.

While the district intends to continue using the books from the three elementary school libraries that will close when the new elementary is built, Nilges noted there is still a significant need.