Going on safari with SAFE BASE

CHANUTE — In Africa, interpretive dance is an education.

Natives dressed up in antelope costumes for elaborate dance ceremonies to connect with spirits they believed were linked to a benevolent god. They believed a god that was part-human, part-antelope taught their ancestors how to farm.

Dance teaches not just physical movement but also history and the ancient skills needed to survive in society, Conrad Froehlich, director of the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum, told a group of fourth-graders visiting from Iola’s SAFE BASE summer school program.