At age 90, Merrill Hodgden’s schedule is somewhat flexible.

“I can meet with you Monday, but 3 to 5 are my office hours,” he said that morning.

When our 2 o’clock interview drifted past 3, Merrill said I could join him for his next appointment. We drove separately to his office. Inside were his longtime friends, Bob Jewell, David Ensminger, John Hillbrant and Steve Traw with others still to come. And yes, we were at McDonald’s.