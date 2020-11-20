Menu Search Log in

November 20, 2020 - 2:57 PM

Going up Construction work continues at the site of a new science and technology building, with cafeteria, at the Iola High School campus. Steel beams are now being installed. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Construction work continues at the site of a new science and technology building, with cafeteria, at the Iola High School campus. Steel beams are now being installed.

